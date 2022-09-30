Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,741 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. American Express comprises 2.8% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.
American Express Stock Performance
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Express Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.
American Express Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
Further Reading
