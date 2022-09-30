Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Buys 12,954 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the quarter. V.F. comprises 1.7% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of V.F. worth $9,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 981.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut their target price on V.F. from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

V.F. Trading Down 0.3 %

V.F. stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 134,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,769. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $78.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

