Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Buys New Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.15.

General Electric Price Performance

GE traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.69. 79,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,175,949. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.55%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

