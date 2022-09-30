STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.29

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €35.29 ($36.01) and traded as high as €35.57 ($36.29). STMicroelectronics shares last traded at €34.53 ($35.23), with a volume of 2,993,097 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($48.98) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($42.35) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from €38.00 ($38.78) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

