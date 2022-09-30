Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 795,200 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the August 31st total of 492,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.2 days.

Stockland Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STKAF remained flat at $2.30 during trading on Friday. Stockland has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STKAF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Stockland in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Stockland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Stockland Company Profile

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups – owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

