StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $3.91 on Monday. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $6.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

