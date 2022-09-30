StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of HWBK opened at $22.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.42. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $27.46.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Hawthorn Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $286,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

