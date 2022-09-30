StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Trading Up 3.3 %

IMH stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

