StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Trading Up 3.3 %

IMH stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

About Impac Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.