StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWDGet Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of MediWound from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.96. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 73.79%. The business had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 million. Research analysts forecast that MediWound will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in MediWound by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MediWound by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in MediWound by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 110,129 shares in the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

