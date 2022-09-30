StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of ARKR opened at $18.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ark Restaurants has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $22.45.

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Insider Transactions at Ark Restaurants

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ark Restaurants news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $247,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,788.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.4% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 107.8% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

