StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I lifted their target price on shares of Core Molding Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Core Molding Technologies Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.28 million, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.92. Core Molding Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
