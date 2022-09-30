StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $22.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $162.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.10. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.11.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

In other news, CFO Anthony A. Schoen sold 16,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $379,972.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,296.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

