StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.26 on Monday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,209.23% and a negative return on equity of 517.32%.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

