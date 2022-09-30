StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Price Performance

UAMY stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.51 and a quick ratio of 16.11.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

