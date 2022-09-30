StockNews.com Lowers Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $164.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $509.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.02. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 52-week low of $162.67 and a 52-week high of $234.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.36.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 31.87%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHIL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 107,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,258,000 after buying an additional 14,047 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 157,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

Featured Articles

