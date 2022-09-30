StockNews.com Upgrades Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

ARNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Arconic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Arconic from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Arconic Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ARNC opened at $17.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.43. Arconic has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). Arconic had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,989.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $880,130.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,667.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,989.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arconic

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARNC. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 319.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Further Reading

