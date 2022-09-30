StockNews.com Upgrades Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Synchrony Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.93.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $28.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average is $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.56.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

