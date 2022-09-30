Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, an increase of 164.8% from the August 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF alerts:

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HNDL remained flat at $19.27 during trading on Friday. 1,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,728. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.