Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Short Interest Update

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,100 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the August 31st total of 180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 151.3 days.

Straumann Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Straumann stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.52. 1,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029. Straumann has a 12 month low of $85.52 and a 12 month high of $230.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

