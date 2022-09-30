Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Short Interest Update

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,100 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the August 31st total of 180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 151.3 days.
Straumann Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of Straumann stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.52. 1,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029. Straumann has a 12 month low of $85.52 and a 12 month high of $230.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.27.
Straumann Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Straumann (SAUHF)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.