Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Streamline Health Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of STRM stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.79. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 44.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRM. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 357,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

