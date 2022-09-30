Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Price Performance

SOHVY stock remained flat at $5.05 during trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.10. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $6.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 4.35%.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mechatronics, Industrial Machinery, Logistics & Construction, and Energy & Lifelines.

Further Reading

