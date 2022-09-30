Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Stock Position Lowered by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,761,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 42,881 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy comprises approximately 3.8% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $61,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Suncor Energy by 2,530.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 252,780 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Suncor Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,365,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,484,000 after purchasing an additional 150,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SU opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.86.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.3656 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SU. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

