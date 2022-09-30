SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Price Tops $0.16

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000831 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $759,741.90 and approximately $3.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004154 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010953 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000156 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
SuperLauncher Coin Profile
SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,740,215 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling SuperLauncher
