suterusu Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (SUTER)

suterusu (SUTER) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last week, suterusu has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $9.51 million and approximately $729,616.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One suterusu coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get suterusu alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010932 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

suterusu Coin Profile

suterusu was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling suterusu

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for suterusu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for suterusu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.