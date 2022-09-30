Swarthmore Group Inc. Sells 13,750 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Swarthmore Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,750 shares during the period. KLA makes up approximately 0.1% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,554,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,961,914,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,245,843,000 after purchasing an additional 274,070 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,531,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,787,000 after purchasing an additional 63,037 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in KLA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,702,000 after acquiring an additional 98,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.00.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $127,026.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $127,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,916 shares of company stock worth $6,479,343 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $310.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.83 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.14.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

