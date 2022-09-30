Swarthmore Group Inc. Sells 211,987 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Swarthmore Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,902 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 211,987 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

Regions Financial Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.