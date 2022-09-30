Swarthmore Group Inc. Sells 21,316 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Swarthmore Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 21,316 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after buying an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Union Pacific by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,073,000 after buying an additional 2,254,336 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price objective on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.70.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $199.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.93 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

