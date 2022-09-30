TaaS (TAAS) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.82 Million

TaaS (TAAS) traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.82 million and approximately $762.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TaaS coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00002241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TaaS has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,740.43 or 0.99996237 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007029 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004707 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00057438 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003415 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010132 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005536 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00064507 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00082418 BTC.
TaaS Profile
TaaS (TAAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TaaS
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.