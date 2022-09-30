Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

TNEYF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.36.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TNEYF remained flat at $2.78 during midday trading on Friday. 77,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,413. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.