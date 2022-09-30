TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Lowers Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lessened its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738,593 shares during the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group makes up about 1.8% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TME. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 15,128.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,371,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 1,362,293 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 209,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 312,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 113,417 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 224,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 25,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,172,478. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 9.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

