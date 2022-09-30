TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Sells 5,318 Shares of MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lowered its stake in MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 689,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the quarter. MOGU accounts for approximately 0.8% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of MOGU worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
MOGU Stock Up 2.6 %
NYSE MOGU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 25,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,115. MOGU Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40.
About MOGU
