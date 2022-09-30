TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Sells 5,318 Shares of MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lowered its stake in MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 689,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the quarter. MOGU accounts for approximately 0.8% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of MOGU worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

MOGU Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE MOGU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 25,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,115. MOGU Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40.

Get MOGU alerts:

About MOGU

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants, as well as personal care, food, and medical beauty products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MOGU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOGU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.