Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teck Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.47.

Teck Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

