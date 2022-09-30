Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Short Interest Update

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of TIKK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.54. 4,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,186. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $5.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 32.46%.

About Tel-Instrument Electronics

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

