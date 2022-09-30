Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,865,500 shares, an increase of 67.1% from the August 31st total of 10,693,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,552.2 days.
Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) stock remained flat at $3.08 on Friday. Telia Company AB has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $4.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85.
About Telia Company AB (publ)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telia Company AB (publ) (TLSNF)
