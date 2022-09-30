TELUS (TSE:T) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$36.00 to C$34.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. TELUS traded as low as C$27.26 and last traded at C$27.57, with a volume of 1367296 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.71.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.55.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.49. The firm has a market cap of C$39.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.43.

TELUS Dividend Announcement

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 1.4500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.339 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

About TELUS

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.