Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $69.11

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $69.11 and last traded at $69.11, with a volume of 530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.12.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Temenos in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company.
Temenos Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.89.
About Temenos
Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.
