Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX opened at $0.18 on Monday. Tenax Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.