Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Short Interest Update

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 103.6% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Texas Community Bancshares stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Texas Community Bancshares worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Community Bancshares alerts:

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61. Texas Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $19.61.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.