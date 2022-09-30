The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 32.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.77.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.60. 99,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,559,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.15. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

