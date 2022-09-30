The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 140,935 shares.The stock last traded at $64.22 and had previously closed at $64.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DSGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.22.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.72 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

See Also

