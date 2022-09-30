The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Stock Price Down 1.6%

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 91 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 91.50 ($1.11). Approximately 339 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 124,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93 ($1.12).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get The Pebble Group alerts:

The Pebble Group Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 98.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 104.15. The firm has a market cap of £153.22 million and a PE ratio of 1,830.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The Pebble Group Company Profile

The Pebble Group plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.