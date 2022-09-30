The SimplyBiz Group (LON:SBIZ) Trading Up 1.3%

The SimplyBiz Group plc (LON:SBIZ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 201 ($2.43) and last traded at GBX 195 ($2.36). Approximately 15,444 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 126,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.50 ($2.33).

The SimplyBiz Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 195 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 195. The stock has a market capitalization of £188.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.54.

About The SimplyBiz Group

The SimplyBiz Group plc provides regulatory, business support, and software services to professional financial advisers, financial intermediaries, and product providers operating within the retail financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Research & FinTech.

