The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Price Performance

SO traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $68.91. 66,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.11 and its 200 day moving average is $74.15. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.58.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

