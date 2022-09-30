The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.58.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $69.38 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

