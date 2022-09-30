The Star Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Trading Down 8.7%

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised The Star Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22.

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates and manages integrated resorts in Australia. It operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. The company owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

