The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$99.47.

TD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$90.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cormark upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$100.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.6 %

TD opened at C$84.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$154.04 billion and a PE ratio of 10.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$85.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$89.85. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$77.27 and a 52 week high of C$109.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.12%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

