Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Issues Earnings Results

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $1.26, Briefing.com reports. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE THO traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.09. 7,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,588. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.05. Thor Industries has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

In other Thor Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,003.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

