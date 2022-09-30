TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Update

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the August 31st total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TILT Price Performance

TLLTF stock remained flat at $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,544. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20. TILT has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.47.

Get TILT alerts:

TILT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. It operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. The company engages in the production, cultivation, extraction, and sale of cannabis products; manufacture and distribution of electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems; and focuses on greenhouse cultivation and CO2 extraction.

Receive News & Ratings for TILT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TILT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.