TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Update

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the August 31st total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
TILT Price Performance
TLLTF stock remained flat at $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,544. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20. TILT has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.47.
TILT Company Profile
