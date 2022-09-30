Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Tio Tech A Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TIOA traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.89. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,836. Tio Tech A has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80.
Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter.
About Tio Tech A
Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.
