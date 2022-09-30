Todd Berard Sells 463 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CMO Todd Berard sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $10,658.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 107,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,571.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Todd Berard sold 52 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $1,204.84.
BioLife Solutions Stock Down 3.9 %
BLFS traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $22.75. 408,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,924. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.45. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $58.80. The company has a market cap of $969.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.54.
Separately, Cowen cut their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
