Todd Berard Sells 463 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CMO Todd Berard sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $10,658.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 107,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,571.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Todd Berard sold 52 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $1,204.84.

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 3.9 %

BLFS traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $22.75. 408,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,924. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.45. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $58.80. The company has a market cap of $969.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 769,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after buying an additional 163,176 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after acquiring an additional 77,364 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 42,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 61,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 18,609 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen cut their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

